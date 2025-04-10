LaVine accumulated 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 11 assists across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

The double-double was his sixth of the season and third in 30 contests for the Kings, while the 27 points led the team in scoring on the night. LaVine is building some impressive momentum to take with him into the Play-In Tournament -- he's scored at least 25 points in four straight games, and he's drained multiple three-pointers in eight of the last nine contests, averaging 25.3 points, 4.0 threes, 3.7 assists and 3.1 boards over the latter stretch while shooting 53,8 percent from the floor and a blistering 51.4 percent from beyond the arc.