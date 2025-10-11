LaVine finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 124-123 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

LaVine was highly efficient in the shooting department, especially from beyond the arc, going 62.5 percent from deep. The veteran scorer has been efficient over the past two preseason games, shooting an impressive 66.6 percent from the field during that short span.