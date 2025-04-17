LaVine ended Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Dallas with 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and nine assists across 44 minutes.

The 30-year-old wing has another good showing from beyond the arc, but it wasn't enough to keep the Kings' playoff hopes alive. LaVine drained at least four three-pointers in seven straight games to close out his campaign, and over 32 appearances with Sacramento following a midseason trade from Chicago, he averaged 22.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 boards and 3.2 threes. Sacramento will likely be looking to shake up its roster this summer, but it's hard to see LaVine being on the move again -- he has one year and $46 million left on his current contract, plus a player option for 2026-27 at $48.97 million.