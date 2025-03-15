LaVine chipped in 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Suns.

After failing to score 20 points in either of the prior two games while attempting only 16 total field goals, LaVine's shot volume started to creep up again Friday. The 30-year-old wing has drained at least one three-pointer in 16 straight contests since being blanked from beyond the arc in his Kings debut Feb, 5, and over that stretch LaVine has averaged 23.3 points, 4.1 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.2 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting an impressive 53.3 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from long distance.