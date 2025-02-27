LaVine produced 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 victory over the Jazz.

The 29-year-old wing has scored more than 20 points in six of nine games since being traded west by the Bulls, and he's drained multiple threes in five straight contests. Over the latter stretch, LaVine is averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.2 boards, 4.2 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 47.7 percent (21-for-44) from beyond the arc.