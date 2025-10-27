LaVine recorded 32 points (12-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 40 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 loss to the Lakers.

The 30-year-old has come out of the gates flying in 2025-26, scoring at least 30 points in three straight games to begin his first full season with the Kings. LaVine isn't doing much else other than scoring however, averaging 31.0 points, 3.3 threes and 2.7 boards while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.