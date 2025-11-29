LaVine accumulated 34 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-119 loss to the Jazz.

LaVine had been struggling coming into Friday's game, shooting just 36.8 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from distance over a three-game stretch, so it was nice to see him snap out of the funk. This was his first 30-plus-point performance since Nov. 1, and his fourth of the season. LaVine will look to keep it going Sunday with a favorable matchup with Memphis.