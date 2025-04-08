LaVine ended Monday's 127-117 victory over the Pistons with 43 points (16-28 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 45 minutes.

LaVine continued his recent scoring surge, tallying at least 25 points for the third straight game. His 43 points marked a season-high and powered the Kings to their third straight victory. Sacramento will need to do it the hard way should they hope to feature in the postseason, likely facing two play-in games. If LaVine can maintain his current momentum, perhaps they can pull off a couple of surprises.