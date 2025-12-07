LaVine racked up 42 points (12-24 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 127-111 victory over the Heat.

After scoring just two points on 20 percent shooting from the field during Wednesday's loss to the Rockets, LaVine bounced back in a major way. The veteran swingman caught fire from three-point range and set season-high marks in points and triples. While the 30-year-old's performance Saturday is encouraging, he has been inconsistent of late. LaVine has finished with single-digit points in four of his last 10 outings, averaging 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor in 31.3 minutes per contest during that span.