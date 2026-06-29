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Kings' Zach LaVine: Exercises player option

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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LaVine (hand) exercised his $49 million player option for 2026-27 on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

LaVine underwent season-ending surgery on his right hand before the 2025-26 All-Star break. He averaged 19.2 points in 39 regular-season games last season and was a two-time All-Star before being traded to the Kings in February of 2025. The Kings are listening to trade offers for LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, but their hefty contracts are making things difficult. If LaVine stays in Sacramento, he'll likely take a back seat, as the Kings try to develop 2026 No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff.

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