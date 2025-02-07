LaVine registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After a disappointing Kings debut Wednesday that included an 0-for-4 performance from three-point range, LaVine looked more comfortable in his second game with his new club. The 29-year-old wing is still trying to figure out how he best fits in the Sacramento lineup alongside DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis, and he could eventually take on a bigger distribution role, but LaVine at least doesn't appear to be headed for a decline in his shot volume.