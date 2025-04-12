LaVine logged 26 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes during Friday's 101-100 loss to the Clippers.

LaVine didn't have his best shooting performance, as he needed 23 shots to score 26 points while making just 33.3 percent of his treys, but fantasy managers will gladly look past the efficiency issues as long as he continues to hit the 25-point mark on a regular basis. The veteran scorer has recorded 25 or more points in five games in a row, a stretch in which he's shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 55.1 percent from three-point range. Thus, this poor shooting display Friday was nothing but a bump on the road for LaVine.