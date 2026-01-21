LaVine provided 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 loss to the Heat.

LaVine's numbers have been lower since his return from injury, but he's held a solid floor with no serious regression. He sank 70 percent of his shots during the loss, helping to pad a nine-game average field-goal percentage of 49.6 percent. His shot volume has also been high since returning, averaging 13.0 attempts over the same nine-game span.