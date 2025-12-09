LaVine recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 116-105 loss to the Pacers.

LaVine got off to a torrid start in 2025-26, scoring at least 30 points in five of his first six games, but the campaign has quickly become an erratic one since then. The star guard is struggling to do much outside of the scoring department, averaging 17.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.3 minutes per contest across his last 16 games.