LaVine logged 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals over 29 minutes during the Kings' 113-111 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

LaVine was cleared to return Thursday from a two-game absence due to lower-back soreness. He ended up finishing as the Kings' third-leading scorer behind Dennis Schroder (27 points) and Demar DeRozan (25 points), though LaVine connected on just 31.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during the loss. The Kings play the Celtics on Friday, so it's possible that DeRozan is rested for the second leg of the back-to-back set.