LaVine (personal) logged 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 loss to the Magic.

Before he was traded to the Kings on Sunday, LaVine had missed the Bulls' most previous three games while observing the birth of his child. He wasn't available for the Kings' 116-114 win over the Timberwolves on Monday, but LaVine joined his new team and made his debut Wednesday, slotting into the starting spot in the backcourt that was vacated by De'Aaron Fox being traded to San Antonio. While LaVine took on sizable minutes right off the bat for his new squad, he struggled to find his shooting touch as the Magic trounced the Kings. LaVine may have a bit of an adjustment period in Sacramento, but he should eventually settle into a similarly high-usage role that he enjoyed during his time with the Bulls.