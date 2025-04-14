LaVine contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 victory over the Suns.

LaVine snapped a streak of four games with at least 40 minutes in this regular-season finale, as he was limited to a mere 27 minutes against an already-eliminated Suns team. LaVine should handle his regular workload when the Kings take on the Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. The veteran averaged 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 74 regular-season appearances between the Kings and Bulls.