LaVine provided 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 loss to the Mavericks.

After coming off the bench in his return from a nine-game absence, LaVine reclaimed his role in the starting five and carried a heavy load (37minutes) in the narrow loss. His heavy usage is a strong indication that LaVine will play without a minute restriction, though an upcoming back-to-back set this weekend might raise concerns about his availability.