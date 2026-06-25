Kings' Zach LaVine: New backcourt pairing on tap

LaVine (hand) is projected to have a new backcourt partner after the Kings selected Darius Acuff in Tuesday's draft.

LaVine primarily worked alongside Russell Westbrook in 2024-25, the latter of whom is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. LaVine, on the other hand, has a player option worth over $48 million for 2026-27 and figures to exercise it after averaging 19.2 points per game over 39 regular-season appearances last year, his lowest output since 2017-18. Assuming he remains with the Kings, LaVine should have a good chance of having a bounce-back season.