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Kings' Zach LaVine: New backcourt pairing on tap

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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LaVine (hand) is projected to have a new backcourt partner after the Kings selected Darius Acuff in Tuesday's draft.

LaVine primarily worked alongside Russell Westbrook in 2024-25, the latter of whom is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. LaVine, on the other hand, has a player option worth over $48 million for 2026-27 and figures to exercise it after averaging 19.2 points per game over 39 regular-season appearances last year, his lowest output since 2017-18. Assuming he remains with the Kings, LaVine should have a good chance of having a bounce-back season.

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