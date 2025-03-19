LaVine is listed out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a personal matter.

Since being acquired from the Bulls on Feb. 3, LaVine had played in each of the Kings' ensuing 18 games, but he'll take a seat Wednesday while he tends to a personal situation. His absence could open up more volume for Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan, while Devin Carter and Keon Ellis could both take on heightened roles in the rotation. It's unclear if the Kings anticipate LaVine returning for the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday versus the Bulls.