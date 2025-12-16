The Kings announced Tuesday that LaVine (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one week, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After exiting Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, LaVine has been diagnosed with a moderate left ankle sprain and will need to miss at least Sacramento's next three contests. With the star guard out of action, Nique Clifford appears to be the most likely choice to replace LaVine in the starting lineup. It's also possible Keon Ellis will re-enter the rotation for the time being.