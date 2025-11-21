LaVine logged 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 137-96 loss to Memphis.

LaVine delivered a bounce-back performance after totaling just 16 points and shooting 7-for-17 from the field in his previous two games. The veteran swingman was the only Kings player to score more than 12 points en route to his ninth 20-plus-point outing through 14 regular-season appearances. He should remain one of the team's top options on the offensive end, though he has struggled to contribute in other categories besides points and triples so far this season.