LaVine generated 15 points (4-11 FG, 4-4 FT, 3-7 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's 117-116 win over the Lakers.

Many of LaVine's usual first-unit teammates are currently banged up, so the versatile two-way swingman will be forced to carry a larger role once the regular season gets underway. The team will take no chances with valuable pieces like Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) and DeMar DeRozan (groin), so they are unlikely to play until they are close to 100 percent.