LaVine notched 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Bucks.

Lavine came off the bench in his return to action, and the team put no cap restrictions on his minutes. Lavine looked every bit himself as he nailed 50 percent of his shots after missing nine games. The Kings have a back-to-back set this weekend, and it wouldn't be surprising to see LaVine scratched for one of those games as he continues to work his way back from the ankle injury.