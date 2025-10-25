Kings' Zach LaVine: Pours in 31 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaVine closed Friday's 105-104 victory over the Jazz with 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes.
LaVine broke the 30-point threshold for a second consecutive game, capping off a spectacular start for the veteran. This is a feat he accomplished twice last season, with last season's record set at three consecutive 30-point games. He'll try to tie the milestone agains the Lakers over the weekend.
