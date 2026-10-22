LaVine recorded 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran guard had twice as many points as any other Sacramento starter, and only three of LaVine's teammates even scored in double digits in the rout. LaVine figures to see heavy usage on a roster lacking in established offensive options as long as he can stay healthy -- he played just 39 regular-season games in 2025-26 due to a hand injury that required surgery, but LaVine looks fully recovered to begin the current campaign.