LaVine generated 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 109-91 loss to the Clippers.

LaVine played close to his normal minute total in the loss and gave us a glimmer of his usual multi-category production. The Kings have acquired a true point guard in Dennis Schroder, so LaVine should be able to produce more off-the-ball opportunities with less presssure to direct the offense.