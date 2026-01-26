site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Zach LaVine: Questionable for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
LaVine (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
LaVine is in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest. Malik Monk (ankle) is also questionable, meaning the Kings may need to rely more on Nique Clifford, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.
