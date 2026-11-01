LaVine chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one assist over 21 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 loss to Memphis.

Saturday was the first time this season that LaVine attempted less than 10 field goals, and his performance broke a five-game streak of at least 20 points. Part of that lack of production was due to him playing only one minute in the fourth quarter, when the game was well out of reach for the Kings. The veteran wing will finish the month of October having averaged 23.5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.5 threes over 34.0 minutes per game.