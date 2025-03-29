LaVine posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-91 loss to the Magic.

LaVine essentially went down with the ship in Saturday's rout, tying for his fewest minutes in a game since joining the Kings. The star guard has been fairly quiet in late March, averaging 16.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.0 minutes while shooting just 29.4 percent from deep and having reached the 20-point plateau only one time over his last six games.