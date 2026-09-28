LaVine is healthy entering training camp, Kings general manager Scott Perry said Monday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

LaVine underwent season-ending surgery in February to repair a torn tendon in his right fifth finger, an injury that limited him to 39 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. He averaged 19.2 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three, and his healthy status entering camp puts him on track to resume a prominent role in Sacramento's backcourt.