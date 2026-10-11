LaVine posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and three steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.

LaVine didn't have the most productive offensive showing. However, the veteran shined defensively, finishing two steals behind Jonathan Mogbo, who had a game-high five. LaVine is coming off one of his worst years in recent memory, averaging 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31.4 minutes per contest in 39 regular-season games. The 31-year-old has flashed All-Star upside in previous seasons, though it's unknown if those days are well behind him.