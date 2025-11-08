default-cbs-image
LaVine provided nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 132-101 loss to the Thunder.

LaVine posted his lowest total of the season during the blowout loss, and the result marked his only single-digit scoring total as well. Friday's game was an outlier, as the veteran is currently averaging 25.1 points per game and is often the Kings' leader in the box score.

