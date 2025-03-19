LaVine (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
LaVine hasn't missed a game since Feb. 3 but will be out of the lineup for the Kings on Wednesday due to personal reasons. The veteran scorer's absence will likely result in more time on the floor for Keon Ellis, Devin Carter and Keegan Murray against Cleveland.
