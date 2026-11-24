LaVine posted 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 123-107 loss to San Antonio.

LaVine bounced back from a 13-point performance against Boston on Saturday, and the veteran has scored at least 18 points in three of his last four games. While that's a downgrade compared to his regular numbers, it's decent production given his No. 2 role on offense behind rookie Darius Acuff. Sacramento's offense features capable facilitators in Domantas Sabonis and Acuff, allowing LaVine to concentrate primarily on scoring. He's averaging 20.3 points per game this season.