LaVine registered 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-107 loss to Phoenix.

LaVine was efficient with his limited opportunities, connecting on eight of his 12 field-goal attempts, but Sacramento's offense increasingly revolves around Darius Acuff -- the rookie attempted 22 shots Wednesday compared to LaVine's 12. LaVine can still produce strong scoring performances, but his fantasy ceiling is lower than in previous weeks because he'll be the No. 2 option on offense behind Acuff. LaVine has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last five appearances and is averaging just 19.1 points per game since the beginning of November, a downgrade compared to the 23.5 points per contest he averaged in October to open the campaign.