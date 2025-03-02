LaVine finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Rockets.

LaVine has reached the 20-point mark in seven of his 10 appearances with the Kings since being acquired in the deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, including the last three, and he's firmly established as one of the team's top scoring weapons alongside DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis (hamstring). LaVine is averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in Sactown.