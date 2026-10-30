LaVine tallied 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's 132-120 loss to the Pelicans.

LaVine struggled with perimeter efficiency, connecting on just three of 10 attempts, but made up for it with five assists and three steals while going 4-for-7 from inside the arc. LaVine is off to an excellent start this season, scoring at least 20 points in every game and averaging 26.0 points per game. He's also shooting at an efficient rate, making 50 percent of his attempts and 35.7 percent of his three-pointers.