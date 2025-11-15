LaVine logged 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to Minnesota.

Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis might have stolen the headlines in what was another defeat for the Kings, but LaVine posted another strong showing as a reliable scoring weapon on a struggling team. This was LaVine's seventh game with at least 25 points in his 11 appearances this season, and his role as one of the Kings' go-to options on offense won't change no matter how much the team struggles. This was also a big bounce-back performance for LaVine, who had scored no more than 15 points in three of his previous four outings.