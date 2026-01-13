LaVine totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over the Lakers.

LaVine continues to be an effective scorer, but his lack of contributions in other areas of the box score is capping his fantasy upside quite a bit. The star guard has collected more than five boards just one time and handed out more than five dimes on just one occasion so far this year, but he's scored in double digits in 23 of his 28 games.