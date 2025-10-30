LaVine closed with 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Chicago.

It's easy for LaVine to find his scoring groove, and he did exactly that against his former team to the tune of 30 points. Coach Doug Christie is currently playing LaVine 36.6 minutes per game, ninth most in the league. The 12-year pro is converting that playing time to 29.2 points per game thus far.