LaVine finished with 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT, 3-5 3Pt), a rebound and an assist over 15 minutes in Wednesday's preseason130-122 loss to the Raptors.

LaVine's results were significant considering his 15 minutes of work in the defeat. He embarks on his first full season with the Kings after coming over from Chicago at the trade deadline, and he immediately formed a nice synergy with the rest of the roster upon arriving. He was a great complement to former teammate DeMar DeRozan, who both provided offensive support during the team's push for a playoff spot. The team will experience some adjustments under new head coach Doug Christie, but LaVine's role will remain unchanged.