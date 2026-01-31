LaVine is in the Kings' starting lineup against the Celtics on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

LaVine came off the bench during Thursday's loss to the 76ers, but the veteran wing will return to the starting lineup Friday while Nique Clifford reverts to a reserve role. LaVine has averaged 17.9 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 threes over 31.0 minutes per game over his last 12 outings (10 starts).