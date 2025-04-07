LaVine ended Sunday's 120-113 win over the Cavaliers with 37 points (15-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes.

LaVine caught fire from long distance, draining a game-high seven three-pointers while leading all scorers in Sunday's upset victory. After enduring a brief four-game cold spell in late March, the star swingman is heating back up over his last six outings. LaVine is shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc during this period, logging 23.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.3 three-pointers per game.