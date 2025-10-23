LaVine provided 30 points (13-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to the Suns.

LaVine's three-point shot was off in the defeat, but he made 13 baskets inside the arc to drive his impressive total. Throughout last season, LaVine's floor was exceptionally high. He also exceeded the 30-point threshold 19 times , demonstrating his upside when the game flows in his direction.