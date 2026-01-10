LaVine closed with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 137-103 loss to the Warriors.

LaVine missed all but one of his seven attempts from beyond the arc Friday, and he has gone 5-for-17 (29.4 percent) over his three outings since returning from nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The veteran wing is averaging 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 threes over 33.0 minutes per game this season.