LaVine contributed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

LaVine couldn't get anything going in the win, but DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray were able to pick up the slack. Saturday marked LaVine's worst scoring total of the season, and his numbers have been especially volatile recently. He's often alternated between great totals and single-digit performances, and there's no clear metric that explains the inconsistency. He averages out to a conversion rate of 49.8 percent over 16 games, so accuracy isn't a pressing problem. He also averages 14.7 shots per game, which is also a decent number.