LaVine racked up 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

After a couple quiet shooting performances sandwiched around Tuesday's scratch due to a back issue, LaVine looked more like his usual self Sunday as the veteran wing led the Kings in scoring and sank nearly half of the team's 13 total three-pointers. LaVine has topped 25 points in six of his nine appearances this season, averaging 25.2 points, 3.4 threes, 3.3 boards and 2.0 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor, 90.9 percent from the charity stripe and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.