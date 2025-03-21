LaVine supplied eight points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 loss to the Bulls.

LaVine returned to action after missing Wednesday's win over Cleveland, tying his season-low mark in points in his first outing against his former team since having been traded. The star swingman struggled from three-point range against Chicago, though entering Thursday's contest he had shot an impressive 52.6 percent from beyond the arc in March. Over 10 appearances this month, LaVine has averaged 21.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers across 36.4 minutes per contest.