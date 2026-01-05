Head coach Doug Christie said pregame that LaVine (ankle) won't be on a minutes restriction in Sunday's matchup against the Bucks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

LaVine will return from a nine-game absence due to a sprained left ankle and is expected to take on his usual workload against Milwaukee. With the veteran swingman back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for the likes of Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, Nique Clifford and Doug McDermott. Over 23 regular-season appearances thus far, LaVine has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.8 minutes per contest.